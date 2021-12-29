Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Cut by Bbva USA

Bbva USA lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Workday by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $275.80 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3,064.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

