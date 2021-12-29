Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 139,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,176,657. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.59. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 82,233 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

