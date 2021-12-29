Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives $9.38 Average PT from Analysts

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 139,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,176,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $691.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.59. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The business had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after purchasing an additional 223,161 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 175.7% in the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 141.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

