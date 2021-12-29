Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.54. 17,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,176,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WKHS. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.59.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after acquiring an additional 223,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 1,153,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,505,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after buying an additional 714,188 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

