Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.54. 17,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,176,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WKHS. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.59.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after acquiring an additional 223,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 1,153,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,505,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after buying an additional 714,188 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
See Also: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.