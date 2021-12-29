X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Shares Down 0.1%

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.82 and last traded at $42.90. 342,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 112,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79.

