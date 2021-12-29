Yield Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23,518.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $557,521.67 and approximately $23,518.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

