Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.77. Humana reported earnings per share of ($2.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $20.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $20.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $24.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.15.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $466.50 on Wednesday. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 19.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Humana by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Humana by 13.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.