Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Panbela Therapeutics.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,392. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.