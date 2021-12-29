Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.
Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $43.36 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

