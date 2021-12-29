Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.92. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $9.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

BBU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,730 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

