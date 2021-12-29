Zacks: Analysts Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

CIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 109,811 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 132,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.66. 2,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,032. The stock has a market cap of $856.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $19.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

