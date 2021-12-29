Zacks: Analysts Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.01. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 56.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 220,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 7.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

