Zacks: Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.
Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 698,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $61.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.
In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
