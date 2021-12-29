Zacks: Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 698,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $61.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

