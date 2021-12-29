Zacks: Analysts Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Post $3.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $3.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

LHX stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.43. 520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,499. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

