Zacks: Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 5,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,419. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at $2,537,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,265,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,883,000 after purchasing an additional 172,566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 108.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,652,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,112,000 after purchasing an additional 423,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 46,652 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

