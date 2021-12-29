Zacks: Analysts Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.63. PTC posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.44.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,423. PTC has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,313,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,315,000 after purchasing an additional 132,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

