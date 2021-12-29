Zacks: Analysts Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. TechTarget posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTGT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,729 shares of company stock worth $13,776,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $96.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 144.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.46.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.