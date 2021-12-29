Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Post Earnings of $4.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce earnings per share of $4.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.91. Amgen posted earnings of $3.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.67 to $16.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $19.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $225.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

