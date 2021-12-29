Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Announce $1.46 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will report $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.45. Fabrinet posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of FN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,966. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.20.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,659 shares of company stock worth $822,329 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

