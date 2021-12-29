Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will report $1.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year sales of $13.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 million to $14.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.59 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $39.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 281,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,995. The firm has a market cap of $154.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.86. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Corp raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,564,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 75,777 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 637,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

