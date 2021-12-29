Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Amplitude stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,378. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.91.

In other news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $9,909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $889,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,058 shares of company stock valued at $32,014,050.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $879,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $2,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $41,321,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $1,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $1,728,000.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

