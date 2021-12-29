Zacks: Brokerages Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to announce $74.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.66 million. Culp reported sales of $79.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $315.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.33 million to $315.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $333.20 million, with estimates ranging from $331.70 million to $334.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of CULP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.99. 41,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. Culp has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 59.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 228,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 134,744 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 2.1% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 203,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

