Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.51. 239,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.