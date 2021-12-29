Zacks: Brokerages Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report $132.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.80 million and the lowest is $131.86 million. Q2 reported sales of $108.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $500.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.69 million to $501.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $583.45 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $594.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens began coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

Q2 stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $78.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.11. Q2 has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $148.56.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,502 shares of company stock worth $14,875,566. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Q2 by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter worth $91,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

