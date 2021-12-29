Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $947.93 Million

Analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to report $947.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $919.90 million to $959.60 million. Terex posted sales of $786.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on TEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

Shares of TEX stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Terex by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

