Zacks: Brokerages Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post $168.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.19 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $156.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $635.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $695.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $637.92 million, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $699.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. Citigroup started coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

RMR opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The RMR Group has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after buying an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,502,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

