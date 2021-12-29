Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VLVLY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $23.05 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.31.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.