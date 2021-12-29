Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chemed (NYSE:CHE) to Hold

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Chemed has outperformed its industry. The company reported robust revenue growth across Roto-Rooter in the third quarter 2021. The decline in operating expenses and expansion of both margins during the quarter appear promising. The full-year strong projection for Roto Rooter as well as the revised 2021 EPS estimate exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate instills optimism. Chemed ended third quarter of 2021 with no long-term debt. Moreover, Chemed ended the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Yet, a decline in VITAS revenues during the reported quarter was discouraging. The company had to cut VITAS revenue growth expectations for the full year, indicating the persistence of this challenging situation. The deterioration in short-term cash levels is worrisome.”

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $533.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,977. Chemed has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.98.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 307.1% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Chemed by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemed (CHE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.