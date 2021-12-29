Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Hold

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

