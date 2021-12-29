Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

TROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Tronox from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tronox has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.28.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,592,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,482,000 after acquiring an additional 183,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 811,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,448,000 after acquiring an additional 175,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tronox by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,888,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,887,000 after acquiring an additional 200,611 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after acquiring an additional 148,922 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

