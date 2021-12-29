Zacks Investment Research Lowers CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Hold

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

CYBE stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 52,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.72 million, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $180,060.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in CyberOptics by 172.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CyberOptics during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CyberOptics by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CyberOptics during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

