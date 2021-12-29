Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Hold

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of EGRX stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $52.83. 69,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.25 million, a PE ratio of 128.85 and a beta of 0.63. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO.

