Zacks Investment Research Lowers Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Hold

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

ISBC stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $53,546,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $21,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,283,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1,713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,658 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,431 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

