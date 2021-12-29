Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Buy

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.