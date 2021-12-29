ZENZO Price Reaches $0.0181 on Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $538,105.19 and $380.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00221892 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00037976 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.22 or 0.00502134 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00081690 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

