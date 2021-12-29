Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 89.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5,767.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after buying an additional 133,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after buying an additional 106,743 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 43.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 158,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 47,886 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at $6,381,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $111.60 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.78 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.20.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

