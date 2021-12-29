ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) EVP Groot Eleanor De Sells 20,132 Shares

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,567.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $239.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.