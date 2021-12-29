Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report sales of $28.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. Zogenix posted sales of $8.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $83.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.08 million to $94.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $175.50 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $223.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

ZGNX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.27. 13,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,401. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. Zogenix has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $910.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 61,590 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

