ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells $4,064,308.80 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $4,064,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,716,199.84.

On Monday, December 13th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $3,815,833.12.

On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $3,620,211.68.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $104,409.24.

On Monday, November 29th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $4,259,322.72.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 67,622 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $5,061,506.70.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 63,909 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,779,115.02.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $233,157.60.

ZI stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.72. 1,769,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.85, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

