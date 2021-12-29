Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

