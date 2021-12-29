Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has earned an average rating of “N/A” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 445.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZURN shares. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 393 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 445 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

