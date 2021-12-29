Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.51

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 2294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymergen news, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

