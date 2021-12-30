$0.07 EPS Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Sirius XM also posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

SIRI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. 222,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,910,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after buying an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sirius XM by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 610,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 201,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

