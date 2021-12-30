-$0.12 EPS Expected for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NUVB opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 185,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after buying an additional 4,139,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 878,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 605,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after acquiring an additional 362,976 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

