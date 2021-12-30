-$0.16 EPS Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.29). Cinemark reported earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,315 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,038,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,895. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.43. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

