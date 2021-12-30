$0.20 EPS Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics also reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,681. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.