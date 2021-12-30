$0.20 EPS Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,430 shares of company stock worth $14,483,907 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.78. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

