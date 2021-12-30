-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Portillos.
Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Portillos stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Portillos has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.
Portillos Company Profile
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
