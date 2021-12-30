-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTLO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Portillos stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Portillos has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

