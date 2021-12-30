$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. First Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.45 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on FHB shares. Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB opened at $27.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

