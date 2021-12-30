$0.47 EPS Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. Capital Southwest posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

