$0.47 EPS Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. Capital Southwest posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.